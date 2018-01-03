34 days on, family of 5 remains missing

The search is still underway for a family of five who went missing 34 days ago in northern Turkey. While the case is still shrouded in mystery, three suspects were arrested for stealing the Çataloğlu family's cattle, although they denied any links to the disappearances.

A couple, their son, daughter-in-law and grandson disappeared after a fire gutted their house in a rural part of Kastamonu on Nov. 29.

A body, believed to be the grandson, Serdar Çataloğlu, was found in the burned out house, but autopsy results have not been disclosed about the identity of the body.

Some 28 sheep in the family's stable were found burned while another 20 sheep and goats were found near a tractor apparently stolen after the fire before it was abandoned nearby.

Police have arrested two brothers and another suspect on charges of stealing the family's livestock but no evidence has been found yet linking them to the disappearance.

The suspects told police that they bought the stolen animals found in their possession from someone they did not know.

Local gendarmes, accompanied by commandos from the military, are combing a remote area where the tractor was found to locate any traces of the family, but thick snow in the area has hampered efforts.

Police, meanwhile, are examining a rifle and a pistol found in the possession of the suspects.