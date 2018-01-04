Man foots lost bill, seeks owner

Ramazan Özlen was walking home on Tuesday when he found a water bill and TL 50 ($13.50) next to it on the ground. Seeing that TL 48 was due, the man proceeded to pay the bill with the money he found.

Özlen, who lives in the western city of Denizli, then published a photo of the bill on his social media account and asked the owner to contact him "to get the paid bill and the TL 2 of spare change that was leftover."

"I thought it was right thing to do to take both and do what the owner would have done. I paid the money online and sought out the owner. He messaged me after it spread on social media, and I expect a visit from him soon," he told reporters.

Özlen was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the company he works for after his story went viral on social media.