Where there is a will, it will be online

A few months after it broke the Internet by opening genealogy archives to the public, Turkey's e-governance portal turkiye.gov.tr is preparing to roll out a new service: online inquiry for wills.

The Justice Ministry completed the work on a database of wills that will allow users to inquire whether their loved ones left behind a hefty inheritance or nothing by simply typing their ID number.

State-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the service would be available "soon" though it did not give an exact date, probably to prevent a sudden surge of user traffic, similar to the one that led to crash of the genealogy service when it was first introduced in February.

The service would only cover wills approved by notaries and the courts for public access, and it will only cover those made on or after Jan.1, 2017.