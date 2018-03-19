Disappointed thieves leave empty handed

A couple of thieves in Istanbul last week were disappointed to find only change in the cash register at a textile shop they sought to raid. According to reports, two thieves entered a shop in Istanbul's Esenler the other day, with one trying to distract the shopkeeper while the other stole the money.

The woman was talking to the shopkeeper while the man started to inspect the shop. The man even went upstairs in the hope that there was a safe, but despite opening nearly all the drawers, he found nothing.

The disappointed duo did not even bother to steal the cell phone left on the counter. The shop owner found out what had happened when he later watched footage from the shop's surveillance cameras.