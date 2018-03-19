Punishment for harassment to be toughened

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said over the weekend that the sentences of those found guilty of sexual harassment and those who fire weapons in the air in public areas will be toughened. Preparations were also being made to increase people found guilty of sexual harassment, especially toward children, he said, adding that certain regulations will also be passed to ensure such people never have access to children and their criminal records include special warnings.

People who fire their weapons in air during celebrations, a tradition in certain parts of the country, would also be punished to the full extent of the law, he said.

"The ministry is working on special laws that will better protect our citizens from such random acts that disturb public peace." The minister also said that the recent Çiftlik Bank Ponzi scheme that collapsed last week had spurred new regulations to prevent people from being taken advantage of, but warned that the people themselves had to take precautions.

"If you are ready to be deceived, people will appear from nowhere to deceive you." Around TL 500 million ($128 million) was collected by approximately 80,000 people, who believed the firm was purchasing farm animals on their behalf. The company's owner, who it seems was a serial crook, is said to have fled to Uruguay to escape prosecution and the victims.