Terrorist suspects arrested near Greek border

Two suspects allegedly linked to the PKK terrorist group and one other person were arrested in western Turkey while trying to cross into Greece, a military source said yesterday.

Border troops rounded up the two PKK suspects plus the third suspect near the Pazarkule border crossing in the Edirne province in a restricted military zone. One of the PKK suspects had been carrying out activities in northern Iraq for the terrorist group, while the other had joined the PKK in Germany and was jailed for a year in 2016 for trying to illegally cross from Turkey to Bulgaria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its three-decade-plus terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed. Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.