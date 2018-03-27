Syrians launch new organization for refugee integration

A group of Syrians in Turkey has launched the Union of Syrian Community, a new association that aims to help refugees integrate into the Turkish society.

It was unveiled in Istanbul's Fatih district in a ceremony that opened with the Turkish and Syrian national anthems.

Nizar al-Harad, a board member of the association, said they are looking to bring together the 1.2 million Syrians living in Istanbul "under one umbrella body."

He said they would work to help address the refugees' needs in terms of education, health and accommodation. "We want to lessen the burden on the Turkish government and streamline solutions to problems," he added.

Giyas al-Sahlul, another board member, said they aim to be an intermediary organization for the Syrian refugees' integration into Turkish society.

"We work in different fields, from education to health, but our priority is to improve social integration, to help keep Syrians better informed of the societal values and laws in Turkey," he said.

He added that Syrians in Turkey are "divided" due to political and ideological differences. "They have little dialogue among themselves, and we would like to end this divide by representing all in one association. We will serve as a coordinating mechanism both among Syrians and with the Turkish society," he said.

Since 2011, Turkey has received a constant flow of displaced Syrians fleeing the civil war and their numbers have expanded from mere thousands to millions.

The number of Syrian refugees, who Turkish officials refer to as "guests," has reached 3,506,532 this year. Turkey has so far spent more than $30.2 billion on the well-being of this displaced population, but integration remains a key issue to be addressed. Experts say refugees have to overcome the language barrier for better integration.

With no end in sight to the conflict in Syria, Turkey has sped up integration efforts especially in terms of education, encouraging enrollment of more Syrian children in schools where they are taught Turkish. It also offers work permits for refugees.