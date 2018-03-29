Punishments for pedophiles to increase

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ, told journalists in Parliament on Tuesday that the government's efforts to fight against the sexual abuse of children, including rape and murder, would include an increase in punishments.

He said he had met with representatives from opposition parties to discuss possible measures and would be meeting with them again before submitting a draft bill to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

He said the possibility of chemical castration discussed in the media was misunderstood. "It would be more appropriate to define it as the weakening of sexual cravings after the guilty person serves the sentence dispensed by the court. It also has to be part of a rehabilitation process, not alone by itself." He said the process would be to minimize repeat offenses.

Additionally, sentences will also be increased, he said.

"Another matter that is of the utmost importance is the necessity of introducing preventative measures. These will involve cooperation with the Family and Social Policies Ministry, Education Ministry and Sports Ministry." He said broad public awareness campaigns will also be introduced.

The bill includes a provision against people convicted of child sex crimes working with children. "There are already legal provisions excluding such people from public jobs."

A database will be created for people who have been found guilty or are suspected of committing such offenses. Such people will not be allowed to work in kindergartens, Quran courses, schools or other places where there are children.