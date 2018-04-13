21 sentenced to life in Feb. 28 post-modern coup case

In a landmark ruling, a Turkish court ruled for aggravated life imprisonment for 21 suspects, including former Chief of Staff Gen. Ismail Hakkı Karadayı and his deputy Gen. Çevik Bir, in the Feb. 28, 1997 post-modern coup case.

In addition to Karadayı and Bir, former First Army Commander Gen. Çetin Doğan, former Gendarmerie Commander Gen. Fevzi Türkeri, former National Security Council (MGK) Secretary General Gen. İlhan Kılıç and former Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Kemal Gürüz were also sentenced for for the charges of attempting to overthrow the legitimate government through use of force.

The sentence was reduced to life imprisonment, whereas the defendants were not arrested due to old age and health problems. The defendants were banned from leaving the country and will remain under judicial control.

The court acquitted 68 suspects.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...