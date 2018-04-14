Google marks Turkish poet Orhan Veli Kanık's 104th birthday

Google on Friday marked the 104th birthday of one of Turkey's most prominent early 20th-century poets, Orhan Veli Kanık.

The search engine's homepage featured an animation of Kanık watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul's Eminönü district.

Kanık was born in Istanbul on April 15, 1914.

He enrolled in a philosophy program at Istanbul University but dropped out to work as a civil servant and translator.

He used the pen name Mehmet Ali Sel to write poems for six literary magazines.

Kanık is one of the founders of a movement called Garip, meaning "strange," and had a huge influence on Republican-era Turkish verse, especially between the years 1945-1950.

His Garip movement is considered a milestone in Turkish poetry as he cast off traditional craft in favor of more simple verses.

Kanık died of a brain aneurysm on Nov. 14, 1950, after falling down a manhole in Ankara.