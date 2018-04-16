Man's ex-wife, lawyer clash after his death

A businessman's ex-wife won TL 20,000 ($4,800) from his lawyer for having an affair thanks, to the lawyer deciding to refer to the man as "dear lover" in his obituary. According to Habertürk newspaper, the Yıldırım Holding's owner Mehmet Yıldırım filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years, Kiraz Ulusoy, in 2009. In the case that took place in Bursa, he was represented by his primary school friend, identified in the story only by her initials K.U.The case lasted 5.5 years, during which Kiraz Ulusoy got a court injunction on her ex husband's assets, said to be around $500 million. He responded by filing a complaint, accusing her of cheating. The court divorced the couple and ordered the wife to pay the husband TL 20,000 in compensation.

However, after the conclusion of the case, Kiraz Ulusoy learned her ex and the lawyer were having an affair while they were married. She filed for a retrial, and lunched a compensation case worth TL 100,000 against the lawyer, accusing her of breaking up her marriage.

The lawyer denied the charge, and filed a counter claim worth TL 200,000 against the ex-wife. While the cases continued, Mehmet Yıldırım died from a heart attack on Oct. 14 last year. The lawyer wrote an obituary at a local newspaper with the headline, "My Dear Lover Memo," and signed it with "Your Lover Kado."

When submitting the obituary, the court rejected the lawyer's complaint and ordered her to pay TL 20,000 to the ex-wife. The holding, that focuses mainly on construction, has 12,000 employees, is now run by his children Sahra and Hüseyin Can Yıldırım, both of whom were in the 100 Richest Turks list published last year.