Sabah newspaper marks its 33rd year

Sabah, the flagship publication of Turkuvaz Media Group and the sister newspaper of Daily Sabah, marked its 33rd anniversary yesterday with an event at the newspaper's headquarters in Istanbul.

The newspaper was founded in 1985 and is currently the best-selling among its rivals with a circulation of over 309,000. Issuing a statement to congratulate the anniversary, Serhat Albayrak, the acting chairman of Turkuvaz Media Group, said Sabah has been Turkey's "most influential publication" and a pride of Turkuvaz.

"Sabah was a witness to Turkey's history for more than a quarter century and stood with the righteous and rights. It set the agenda in Turkey with its independent, unbiased reporting, without compromising its principles to be informative and brave, with its rich content, exclusive reports and supplements," Albayrak said in his written message.