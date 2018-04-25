Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETÖ schools abroad

A Turkish education foundation has so far assumed control of 108 schools abroad linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), blamed for the 2016 coup attempt.

According to official figures compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), a total of 9,633 students are currently studying in the schools taken over by the Maarif Foundation.

The Maarif Foundation (TMF) was established by Turkey after the coup attempt in order take over the administration of FETÖ-linked schools overseas. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

The foundation, as part of its strategic plan, continues to expand its efforts. It has made contact with officials from 83 countries so far and appointed directors in 39 countries. It recently opened 32 new schools in 11 countries - including Afghanistan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Macedonia, Sierra Leone and the U.S. - where 1,127 students are already in attendance.

The foundation had also taken over 76 FETÖ-linked schools, with 8,506 students, in the African countries of Guinea, Somalia, Sudan, Republic of Congo, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia, Senegal and Chad. Some protocols have also been signed to take over new schools linked to FETÖ in 25 other countries.

The number of students, who are studying within the foundation across the world, is expected to reach 20,000 after the new schools in Afghanistan are taken over by the Maarif foundation in the near future.

Terrorist group FETÖ runs a global network of schools and companies. It has long disguised itself as a charity organization with religious affiliations before attempting to seize power in Turkey.