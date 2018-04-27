Afforestation brings Kırşehir back from edge of desertification

Even 15 years ago, central Anatolia's Kırşehir was one of the least forested places in Turkey. A decade-long state afforestation program has however transformed the moorland into a green heaven.

Originally planned in 1999, the afforestation plan was put into action after 2003. Now, the region, once turning into a desert, has become a "secret garden" as the forest workers put it.Thanks to the freshly grown forestland, a wide range of wildlife have also returned to the region.

Given Kırşehir gets little rain throughout the year, it is challenging to afforest the entire area. That is why the forest workers have mainly focused on areas in the mountains.

In 2003, the existing trees in the area were put under state protection. Nearly 24 million saplings, from locusts to oaks, have since been planted, pushing forestland in the area from 3.5 percent to 7 percent.