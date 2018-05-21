Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan

A foundation linked to Turkey's top religious body distributes aid across Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan, a representative said yesterday.

Abdullah Uçak, a representative of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) said that 1,800 packages, which contain rice, oil, sugar and pasta, have been distributed in Karachi, Talagang, Peshawar, Behra, Wazirabad and Mirpur in Pakistan.

"The products in the packages are enough for a family during Ramadan," Uçak said. He added that 2,200 people so far have also been offered iftar meals.