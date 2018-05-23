Cruise line to connect Turkey, Bulgaria

The first cruise line between Turkey's Istanbul and Bulgaria's Burgas will be launched next year, head of the Port of Burgas, Dian Dimov announced yesterday. Three trips will be held every week between the two cities littoral to the Black Sea. Dimov said trips will be made at night for an all-day excursion for tourists visiting both cities. Luxury cruise ships with a capacity of up to 200 passengers will operate in the line.

Bulgaria's ski resorts have been popular among Turkish tourists for their affordable prices but it is the first time the two countries will benefit from cruise tourism.

According to the Bulgarian authorities, Turks rank fourth among its foreign visitors. Similarly, Turkey is popular among Bulgarians, with more than 230,000 Bulgarians visiting the country this year alone.