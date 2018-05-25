500-year-old Quran returned to Topkapı Palace

A 15th-century Quran written by famous calligraphist Şükrullah Halife was returned to Istanbul's Topkapı Palace Museum by a collector yesterday.

The Quran, written in 1494 in Istanbul, was at the Topkapı Palace Museum until 1964. It was then transferred to the Bursa Archaeology Museum, from where it disappeared. It was then rediscovered by calligraphist Ziya Aydın, who bought the Quran from a book collector several years ago.

The Quran's new owners, brothers Ali Sami and Ahmet Aydın, decided to return the Quran to the museum after Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş reached out to them, according to the Mustafa Sabri Küçükaşçı, chairman of the Topkapı Palace Museum.