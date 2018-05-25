Albania denies drug hub reports

The Albanian Consulate in Istanbul has denied reports that the country served as a primary base in the smuggling of "skunk," a genetically-modified strain of cannabis.

Earlier on May 23, Daily Sabah ran a report claimed that Albania was "one of the primary home bases for skunk smuggling rings working in Turkey."

The Albanian Consulate, however, refuted that claim in a written statement. It said that the reports of drug trade were incorrect and this was also confirmed by the Turkish authorities.

The statement claimed that only four Albanian nationals have been arrested in Turkey in counternarcotics operations in the first three months of this year. The arrests were the result of cooperation between the Albanian and Turkish authorities.

The statement added that Turkish and Albanian joint operations have led to the seizure of almost 1,100 kilograms of the drug.