Russian tycoon's superyacht graces Turkish coast

Cruise ships and luxury yachts are nothing new to Turkey's Bodrum, a popular destination for wealthy holidaymakers. Yet, when Ocean Victory - a superyacht owned by Russian steel magnate Viktor Rashnikov - anchored off this southwestern Turkish town, it was a sight to behold for the locals.

The 144-meter yacht, worth $300 million is one of the longest in the world. It boasts seven decks, two helipads, a helicopter hangar, a submarine, six swimming pools, 14 guest cabins and a spa area.

Rashnikov was accompanied by his family, including his daughter and grandchildren. He also gave them a helicopter ride over the scenic Aegean town known for its pristine beaches. The yacht will leave for Greece after three days in Bodrum.

The steel magnate's visit has also proved to be a boon for local businesses. Doğan News Agency reported that Rashnikov purchased foodstuffS worth TL 300,000 ($62,878) for his family and the crew from the town's grocers.