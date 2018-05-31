Turkey trains more Syrian police

The Turkish Police Academy is providing advanced training to 800 Syrian police officers who will carry out their duties in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

The academy and special forces unit members are training the candidates according to police regulations, general discipline and operational training, such as destroying improvised explosive devices. They are also being trained on how to intervene in social incidents and urban warfare. The training started on May 18 in Turkey and will end on June 8. Following the 21-day training, the personnel will assume their security duties in Afrin, which was liberated earlier this year by the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army from the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD), its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh.

On May 25, a total of 620 Syrian police graduated from the Turkish Police Academy and were later deployed in Afrin. Locals are returning to their homes in Afrin as the Turkey-led operation ensures a safer environment for civilians in the area.