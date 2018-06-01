Three Britons die in suspected suicides in Muğla

Muğla, a province popular among British holidaymakers, was the scene of the deaths of three British tourists in one day, all apparently suicides.

After two tourists were found dead from heroin overdoses inside a tent in the resort town of Fethiye on Tuesday, media outlets reported that 30-year-old Andrew Paul Westlake jumped to his death inside a terminal at Muğla's Dalaman Airport on the same day.

Samuel James, 51-years-old, and Jane Amanda, 46-years-old, were found dead inside a tent they had set up in Günlüklü Cove, Fethiye. The Doğan News Agency reported that police found a small amount of heroin inside the tent and high levels of drugs were found in their blood in the ensuing autopsies. Westlake had died earlier though his identity was only

confirmed a day later. A father of one, the British tourist was kicked off a flight by British budget carrier Jet2 at Dalaman Airport reportedly due to unruly behavior aboard. He jumped from the second floor of the terminal where personnel exits are located, a height of 15 meters. Westlake succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. An investigation was underway into his death, while the British media reported that one witness heard Westlake say he "wanted it to end" to people rushing to rescue him after he jumped from the rails.