Watching bees make honey in living room

A father of two, and an amateur bee enthusiast, has installed a glass beehive in his father's living room to watch his favorite insects make honey.

Osman Aslan, 38, (left with his daughter) from the Black Sea village of Sipahiler in Karabük, placed a plastic pipe through which bees can come and go to their hive, as they please.

Aslan said the whole family was now interested in this, and enjoyed watching the making of honey. He said, "I love bees and that's why I created this contraption. The people in the village said the bees wouldn't come. I proved them wrong."

He said during frequent cleaning and checkups, he needed to remove the glass, which allowed the bees to flood the house. "I did not think about placing a sort of valve at the entrance of the pipe so that we can clean it easier. I will soon install such a valve."

His father, Yaşar Aslan, 61, said he was happy to live with the bees. "I'm with the bees for 24 hours a day. They are my friends. They are the first things that I check when I wake up. They keep me company at night with the sound they make."