Google marks birthday of Turkish ceramic artist Füreya Koral

Google on Tuesday marked the 108th birthday of one of Turkey's first prominent female ceramic artists, Füreya Koral.

The search engine's homepage showed a caricature of Koral working with ceramic at a table with her tools.

Koral – the pioneer of contemporary ceramics -- was born on June 12, 1910, in Istanbul.

She studied philosophy at the Istanbul University Faculty of Literature.

Koral started to work with ceramics in 1947 in Switzerland's Lausanne.

Later, she continued to work at a ceramics atelier in Paris and opened her first exhibition in the city in 1951. In the same year, Koral exhibited her works at the Maya gallery in Turkey.

The Turkish artist won various awards and had various exhibitions in Turkey and abroad.

Koral's work -- which included ceramic panels, three-dimensional works and products that can be used in everyday life such as vases and plates -- was influenced by Anatolian culture mixed with western artistic elements.

The ceramics artist died in Istanbul on Aug. 26, 1997, at the age of 87.