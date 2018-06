Some 50,000 people attended an iftar dinner, which marks the end of the day's fast for Muslims in Ramadan, on the shore of the Bosporus on Sunday evening.

The dinner tables stretched for two kilometers across the shore of Üsküdar, and were sponsored by Qatar Charity and the municipality of Üsküdar.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak was among the guests at the dinner against the backdrop of Istanbul's famous landmark, the Maiden's Tower.