Turkey gives food aid to the displaced in Ethiopia

A Turkish aid agency has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia, as part of an ongoing emergency relief program for the east African nation.

The food aid was distributed among families who have taken shelter at Gefersa Nono, Burayu Keta, Anfo, Sansuzi and Memihran Sefer camps said Mehmet Ali Yetis, the Ethiopia Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

"This is the first TİKA consignment for displaced Ethiopians, a second operation will be organized in the coming weeks," he told the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday. The target, according to him, is to reach out to 1,600 displaced families. The aid recipients have either been affected by ethnic clashes or floods, according to Yetis.

TİKA has been actively providing development and humanitarian aid. In March last year, the agency chipped in with critical donations after a trash dump landslide in the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa killed more than 113 people and left many homeless.

The Turkish aid agency also financed the restoration of the ancient Nejashi Mosque in northern Ethiopia, and the former Ottoman Consulate in eastern Ethiopia. In February 2016, it donated 117 wheelchairs to disabled people in Assosa, the capital of the Benishangul regional state bordering Sudan, in cooperation with the local education office and the local Turkish alumni association.