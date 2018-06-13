Mother, two children drown after flood engulfs basement in southeastern Turkey

At least three people died Wednesday after a heavy flood hit the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş.

According to local sources, a mother and her two children aged four and ten drowned after flood water engulfed their basement flat in the Onikişubat district of the city.

The freak flood dragged dozens of vehicles from the streets, while dozens of homes and offices were also affected by the water.

The unexpected flood was caused by heavy rainfall, which started Wednesday evening.

Kahramanmaraş Mayor Fatih Mehmet Erkoç told media representatives that necessary measures to prevent further damage were being taken.