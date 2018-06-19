Another Briton commits suicide at airport

Twenty days after a British holidaymaker jumped to his death in the upper floor of an airport terminal in southern Turkey, 32-year-old Kim Jaeger committed suicide in the same way in another airport.

Doğan News Agency reported that Jaeger, an amputee, was in a drug-related fit before her suicide on Sunday night. She was at the terminal of the airport of Antalya which neighbors the city of Muğla where 30-year-old Andrew Paul Westlake, another Briton, took his life by jumping from the upper floor of terminal of the Dalaman airport.

Jaeger was to board an unspecified flight and had her ticket checked by officials before her suicide. She was on the upper floor of the terminal for a security check before boarding a flight when she suddenly jumped. Paramedics rushed to the scene but she was pronounced dead at the Turkish hospital she was taken to.