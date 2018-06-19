Grandfather offers TL 300,000 for missing girl

Local people, professional search and rescue crews and the army have been mobilized to find Leyla Aydemir, a four-year-old girl who went missing last week. Her grandfather has offered TL 300,000 to anyone who can find her.

The girl was accompanying her parents when they visited the grandfather Zeki Aydemir in Bezirhane village of the eastern province of Ağrı. She was last seen playing outside the grandfather's house on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Aydemir appealed to the public to inform them if they know whereabouts of the girl while crews and locals combed the countryside, rivers, wells and abandoned buildings in the vicinity to locate the girl. Accompanying the crews, the grandfather said they heard rumors that the girl was kidnapped but it was not confirmed. "I call everyone in Turkey to understand how we feel. Please call us if you know where she is," Aydemir said.