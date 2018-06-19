Turkey assists thousands of PKK terror victims

Turkey has extended a helping hand to almost 70,000 people in the terror-hit southeastern Şırnak province of the country since 2004 by paying more than TL 1 billion ($211,805,000) in compensation.

Some 83,322 people whose houses, workplaces, vehicles and lands were damaged, or who lost their families and relatives, or who were abducted and thus suffered from financial damage, have applied for compensation following a 2004 law on terror. Some TL 1.3 billion ($0.28 billion) have been paid to 69,282 people, while the applications of 14,038 people were declined in Sirnak, which has seen fierce clashes between Turkish security forces and the PKK terrorist group for 30 years.

Turkey has also paid almost TL 700 million ($148.3 million) in rents for 57,664 people in the city of Şırnak and Cizre, Silopi and Idil districts in the last three years.

Recalling the grievance of residents in the Cizre, Silopi and İdil districts in 2016 when terrorists dug trenches in the streets, Şırnak Governor Mehmet Aktas told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkey covered the losses incurred by the citizens.

Bahar Hazar is one of the victims whose house was damaged after an explosion. Hazar recalled how residents were unable to take the sick to hospitals and children to school due to the trenches. Hazar said they left the city and had to live in another place for eight months.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a brief lull. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.