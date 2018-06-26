Netherlands to fund Turkey for Syrian refugees

The Dutch government approved an aid program worth 400 million euros to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

The program, announced during Sunday's meeting between Jordanian officials and Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, adds to European Union support for millions of refugees displaced by the ongoing war in Syria.

Kaag said the program for 2019-2022 was approved by the government and would focus on economic development. She did not elaborate on how much each country will receive. Out of three countries neighboring Syria, Turkey has the largest Syrian refugee population, at nearly 3.5 million refugees.