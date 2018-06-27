   
4.2-magnitude quake hits off coast of western Turkey’s Izmir province

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey's Izmir province early Wednesday morning.

According to the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake was recorded near the Aegean region's Karaburun district at 4 a.m.

The epicenter was located about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from Karaburun's center at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

No injuries or damage was reported.

Turkey, situated on major seismic fault lines, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

