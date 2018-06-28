Germany's Hells Angels, Turkish gangs face crackdown

In a nationwide crackdown on gangs, Turkish police detained 37 suspects out of 50 with arrest warrants. Operations target alleged accomplices of Necati Arabacı, who once headed Hells Angels gang in Germany as well as being a suspected footman of a Sarallar gang whose leaders were jailed in earlier operations.

Organized crime units stormed several locations in seven cities after the Chief Prosecutor's Office in the western city of İzmir issued arrest warrants on charges of looting, inflicting injury, blackmail and extortion.

Police consfiscated AK-47 rifles, pistols, munitions, bulletproof vests and drugs in operations.

Necati Arabacı also known as Neco, was deported to Turkey in 2007 from Germany where he was accused of a string of crimes from human smuggling to drug sales, assault and extortion, Turkish media outlets reported.