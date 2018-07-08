24 killed, 124 injured after train derails in northwestern Turkey

At least 24 people were killed and 124 injured Sunday after a passenger train derailed in the northwestern Turkish province of Tekirdağ.

"Twenty-four of our citizens have lost their lives [in the accident]," said Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ in a press briefing in Tekirdağ.

Akdağ said that search and rescue operations in the region have been completed as of 6 a.m. local time.

Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs, and Communications Ahmet Arslan said during the same meeting that routine controls on train rails, which have to be done once a year, were conducted in April.

The Ministry of Transport also said five carriages of the train's six cars, with 362 people on board, traveling from Uzunköprü, Edirne to Istanbul were toppled near Sarılar village of Tekirdağ's Çorlu district after the railway track slid down from its original spot due to torrential rains.

Tekirdağ governor Mehmet Ceylan said injured people have been evacuated from the scene of the accident with helicopters.

Over 100 ambulances were sent to the scene, TRT Haber said, quoting Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyüp Gümüş. The Turkish army said in a statement that it had also sent helicopters to the scene.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım offered their condolences to the victims' families after being briefed about the accident.

Erdoğan said all state institutions were "using every means available to help" in a statement issued by the presidency, as he vowed that there would be a comprehensive investigation into the "tragic accident."