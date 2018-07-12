US delegation set to discuss Gülen's extradition

A U.S. delegation will arrive in Ankara today to discuss the extradition of Fetullah Gülen, leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who currently resides in Pennsylvania. Officials from the U.S. State Department and Department of Justice will hold talks with Turkish officials at the Foreign Ministry.

Ankara has sent evidence earlier to the United States for the extradition of Gülen, including evidence about his role in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt carried out by his followers in the military.

The U.S. delegation will also hold talks with prosecutors and judges handling the trials of FETÖ members.