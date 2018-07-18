German cyclist killed by lightning strike in northwestern Turkey

A German man was killed after being struck by lightning while he was cycling through Kırklareli province on Monday in northwestern Turkey.

27-year-old German national Födisch Maximilian and 24-year-old Frenchman Arnaud Guillaume Bruyas, were on a biking trip around the world when they entered Turkey from the Aziziye Border Gate.

A lightning bolt hit Maximilian around 4:30 p.m. when the duo was traveling towards Edirne province and severely injured him. Locals from nearby Kocahıdır village contacted emergency services and the German man was transferred to Havsa Hospital in Edirne but could not be saved despite doctors' efforts.

Bruyas survived the ordeal without any injuries but suffered from shock for a long time.

"Maximilian was 25 meters (80 ft.) ahead of me. Suddenly a thing like a fireball fell down on him," Bruyas said when asked about the incident by officials.

Maximilian's remains were brought to a morgue at Trakya University Hospital for an autopsy.

The duo began their journey eight weeks ago in Germany and were planning to cross into Georgia and Russia after Turkey.