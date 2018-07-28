It's a man's world in the print media, figures show

Figures by the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) are damning evidence of male domination in the Turkish print media. Male employees made about two-thirds of staff at print media outlets, from newspapers to magazines. Overall, 30,161 men work in the sector, compared to 16,988 women, according to 2017 statistics.

An interesting note in the statistics shows that the rate of female university graduates in the sector is 60 percent, while it is only 51 percent for men.

The same figures also show a 7 percent decrease in the number of employees in print media, apparently linked to the rapid advance of digital publications. The percentage of men employed by newspapers and magazines was 64 percent last year.

None of the high-circulation newspapers have female editors-in-chief and the same applies for most magazines except those with content exclusively catering to women.

In related news, the annual circulation of newspapers and magazines in Turkey last year fell to 2.6 percent year-on-year.