Boat carrying FETÖ suspects sinks off Turkey's western coast

An inflatable boat carrying 16 people, including Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) suspects and en route to Greek Island of Lesbos capsized in northwestern Turkey on Sunday, according to an official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Balıkesir District Governor Gökhan Görgülüaslan said six people including three babies were drowned after the boat sank off the coast of Çıplak Island near Ayvalık district.

Nine others were rescued by the coast guard crew and one person was missing, said Görgülüarslan.

Among the group are those believed to be FETÖ members, the organization behind July 2016 coup attempt, said the district governor. He added that two people were traffickers.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary