TİKA's charity project sends volunteers all over the world

Some 500 people chosen among volunteering university students will visit 30 countries for aid projects as part of a program by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

The "Experience Sharing Program" recruits volunteers who will work on projects run by TİKA and local charities in other countries. Volunteers will travel to these countries by September in separate journeys, to participate in some 100 projects.

Projects vary from restoration and maintenance of schools, libraries, places of worship and orphanages to furnishing those places, from social and cultural events to the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Last year's program was largely confined to Africa. This year, volunteers will travel to Niger, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Djibouti, Chad, Morocco, Ghana, Georgia, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Colombia, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mozambique, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Jordan, Moldova and South Africa.