Dog days ahead for Turkey after rainy spell

The hottest period of summer approaches after the country saw sporadic outbursts of rainfall, unprecedented in midsummer, during recent weeks.

Ahmet Köse, vice president of an association of meteorology engineers, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that for Istanbul alone temperatures would rise to above 35 degrees Celsius later this week and in southern and southeastern Turkey, temperatures will go well beyond 40 degrees.

These dog days, or "eyyam-ı bahur," as they are colloquially known in the country, usually starts on July 31 and continues until Aug. 7 though factors like climate change move it forward or backward every year. Köse recommends the public keep away from places exposed to direct sunlight from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and use hats and other protective gear.