Paid military exemption draws nearly 200,000

Nearly 200,000 people applied for paid military exemption within two days of its implication, Turkish officials announced yesterday.

The Parliament passed a bill last month for the exemption for men born on January 1, 1994 and before from conscription, in exchange for TL 15,000 ($2,800).

Under the conscription laws, men are obliged to serve 12 months in the military. Applicants to paid military exemption will serve only 21 days.

They will start their service within three months after the application process ends.