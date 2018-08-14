UK-based charity delivers aid to Syrians

Muslim Hands, a UK-based charity, sent humanitarian aid to Syrians living in Turkey and to Syrians who are internally displaced in their homeland yesterday.

A total of 1,320 tons of flour and rice were handed over to the Turkish Red Crescent by a delegation including the charity's director Syed Lakhte Hassanain. A portion of the aid was delivered to Syrians staying in refugee camps in southern Turkey's Hatay and Adana and the rest was delivered to the displaced in Syria's Idlib.

Turkey is home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, the largest community of refugees who fled the ongoing civil war in their country. A small fraction of them stay in refugee camps near the Turkish-Syrian border.