Passengers evacuated from stranded ferry in Aegean island of Gökçeada

A ferry carrying over 170 passengers and 64 vehicles has been stranded onshore in northwestern Turkey after mechanical difficulties with the machinery on board.

According to Anadolu Agency, the ferry named "Gökçeada -1" which was traveling from Kabatepe pier in mainland Turkey's Çanakkale province to Aegean island of Gökçeada took off at 9 a.m. before being stranded onshore due to problems with the rudder.

The captain took measures to ensure that the Gökçeada ferry stopped safely without crashing into shore.

The 84-meter-long ferry stopped 30 meters away from the shore before the Coast Guard arrived to evacuate the passengers. All passengers were safely evacuated and there were no casualties.