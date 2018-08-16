Roads, bridges in Turkey to remain toll-free during bayram

Public roads and bridges across Turkey will be toll-free during the upcoming Qurban Bayram (or Eid al-Adha in Arabic), a related presidential decree confirmed yesterday.

The Qurban Bayram, during which many Muslims sacrifice animals, falls between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24 this year. The official holiday, however, would extend from Saturday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 26, as confirmed in an earlier decree.

Yesterday's decree said that all public roads, highways and bridges will remain toll-free between Aug. 18, 12 a.m. and Aug. 27, 7 a.m. The decree did not include privately managed roads and bridges or those built under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) system. Public transportation all across Turkey will also be free-of-charge during the holiday.