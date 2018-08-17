Resort towns ask tourists not to come

With hotels and other commercial accommodations in the resort towns of Bodrum, Marmaris, Ula and Fethiye in southwestern Muğla province fully booked on the eve of next week's Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha in Arabic), tourism officials are calling on tourists with no reservations simply not to come.

Qurban Bayram, during which many Muslims sacrifice animals, falls between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24 this year. The official holiday, however, will extend from tomorrow, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 26, as confirmed in an earlier decree.

Bodrum Hoteliers Association Secretary-General Orhan Kavala told Anadolu Agency that tourist arrivals for July and August had been higher than expected, adding that local tourists formed the majority of those visiting the town.

"With the coming of Qurban Bayram, the number of people coming here has increased even further. Every hotel is fully booked," he said.

For those thinking of coming to Bodrum, Kavala said prior reservations are a must.

"Can people without any reservations find a place to stay here? Maybe, if there are any cancelations or booking agencies have some vacancies," he said.

Yüksel Aslan, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said hotels in Bodrum are fully booked all the way until mid-September.

"A lot of people had heeded to our call to make early reservations," Aslan added.

TÜRSAB's Marmaris representative, Suat Esin, also confirmed that the hotels in the area were fully booked, warning people trying to make their way to Bodrum with no reservations.