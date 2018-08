A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southern Kahramanmaraş province on Sunday, according to data from Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

The earthquake hit the Andırın district at 6:22 p.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in the provinces of Gaziantep, Adana, Hatay and surrounding areas.

No damage or casualties have been reported yet.