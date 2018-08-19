Renowned Turkish economy columnist Güngör Uras dies aged 85

Güngör Uras, one of the renowned Turkish economy columnists, died at a hospital in Istanbul at the age of 85.

Hospital sources told Anadolu Agency that Uras has passed away but they didn't mention the cause of death.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Turkish presidency communications chief Fahrettin Altun extended their condolences to the family of Uras on Twitter.

Uras had been writing on economy for popular Turkish daily newspaper Milliyet and the country's financial daily 'Dunya' (The World) since 1998.