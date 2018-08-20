Landlord's wife found to be burglar

Wondering how things kept disappearing in his home, a man installed a security camera and found that the person who was stealing his stuff was none other than his landlord's wife. The man, who is a school principal, was living on the second floor of a four-story apartment in the Selçuk neighborhood of İznik municipality in Bursa. After realizing that some of his stuff was missing, he checked the windows and doors and found no signs of forced entry. He said the door was also kept locked at all times. He then installed a camera system and started to regularly check it from his cell phone. One day when he was at school, he saw the door of his house open and a woman enter. He rushed to his home and saw the wife of his landlord inside. He notified the police, who saw that the woman opened the door using her own key and then locked it behind. In the camera footage, the woman is seen walking around the house, opening closets and picking out articles of clothes and other things. The principal accused the landlord's wife of stealing some tableware, and added that he had argued with his wife over what was happening in the house. The woman reportedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed she simply saw the door open and shut it.