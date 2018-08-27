Turkish aid agency opens 33 wells in Zanzibar

Turkish aid group Sadakataşı has opened 33 wells in Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar since 2015. The Istanbul-based foundation has provided clean water to tens of thousands of people on the island as part of a water project.

Only 55 percent of the population have access to clean water, and the majority of the area struggles with poverty.

"Over the last three years we have been working to get people access to clean water by opening 33 wells," Enes Erbaş, who serves on the group's board, told Anadolu Agency (AA). Thanks to deep drilling, Erbaş added, the wells that they opened are more durable.