Dad who tied daughter to car 'for fun' detained

A father who tied his 13-year-old daughter to the bicycle rack at the back of his car, claimed he did it "for fun, to amuse" the girl.

Video of a young girl strapped to the back of the car went viral online a few days ago after occupants of a car behind the car uploaded it to Twitter. The act drew public outrage while authorities launched an investigation into the incident. The girl's father İdris K. was detained yesterday in the central city of Çankırı on charges of "endangering traffic rules." A court ordered the driver's release with judiciary control.

The girl's 22-year-old brother Enes K. told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it was an innocuous action. He said they were returning from a trip to their aunt and it was his sister who insisted on traveling on the rack. "My father wanted to make her happy. It was not something forced upon her. He drove at 20 kilometers per hour at most and drove only about 700 meters with my sister at the back," he said.