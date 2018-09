At least 8 people died and 18 others injured early Sunday after a van collided with a tractor carrying farm workers in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, local media said.

Local media reported that four people died on the scene while four others succumbed to their injuries. Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

A large number of ambulances were dispatched to transfer the injured to hospitals.

The reason for the accident is being investigated.